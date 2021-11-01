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LaFerrari - the "masked model" signs of the 13th day, 12:21 intersections, and more (1/2/20 / 11/1/21)
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22 views • November 01, 2021
In this video, we give our attention to a notable sign that we received at a critical juncture, and the remarkable conclusion of the sign exactly one year later! We elaborate on the 12:21 signs and how the mirror number graphically pictures the returning back of time. We call attention to some very notable 10 year anniversary signs that we've observed over the years. And, we offer some sobering yet very encouraging insight and wisdom about this season leading up to the reset of time that continues to speak very loudly to us today!
See - The Pending Reset of Time
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find more like this video in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
See - The Pending Reset of Time
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find more like this video in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
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