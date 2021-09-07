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Trudeau Pelted With Debris in London Canada, But Canadians Really Love JT
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100 views • September 07, 2021
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Protesters throw small rocks, debris at Trudeau as he leaves Ontario campaign stop
https://archive.is/5PKTw
Trudeau explains promise to provide legal protection for businesses asking for proof of vaccination
https://archive.is/iNGc0
Theresa Tam
https://archive.is/MaI0R#selection-611.0-727.4
Independent Oversight and Advisory Committee for the WHO Health Emergencies Programme [IOAC]
https://archive.is/pGG4b
COVID-19 IHR Emergency Committee
https://archive.is/q149e
Chrystia Freeland
https://archive.is/Lc3bG
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chrystia_Freeland
Chrystia Freeland
https://archive.is/r8jvU
UK Yellow Card Scheme
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine-adverse-reactions/coronavirus-vaccine-summary-of-yellow-card-reporting
Reported side effects following COVID-19 vaccination in Canada
https://health-infobase.canada.ca/covid-19/vaccine-safety/
OpenVAERS
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data
Bitcoin bc1qj27wtq25cy94mfa8kn7yx9n69kkgdw5hqd7mf7
Bitcoin Cash qz789nplv9jmdecdf2rg6rsszejv66hr5gqz8q35pv
Ethereum 0xCabE6D7a1C1843481eb9aa2518F563498c5829A3
Thank you and God bless
You can also find me on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TXUWNxWxDh5V/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
And on Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
Protesters throw small rocks, debris at Trudeau as he leaves Ontario campaign stop
https://archive.is/5PKTw
Trudeau explains promise to provide legal protection for businesses asking for proof of vaccination
https://archive.is/iNGc0
Theresa Tam
https://archive.is/MaI0R#selection-611.0-727.4
Independent Oversight and Advisory Committee for the WHO Health Emergencies Programme [IOAC]
https://archive.is/pGG4b
COVID-19 IHR Emergency Committee
https://archive.is/q149e
Chrystia Freeland
https://archive.is/Lc3bG
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chrystia_Freeland
Chrystia Freeland
https://archive.is/r8jvU
UK Yellow Card Scheme
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine-adverse-reactions/coronavirus-vaccine-summary-of-yellow-card-reporting
Reported side effects following COVID-19 vaccination in Canada
https://health-infobase.canada.ca/covid-19/vaccine-safety/
OpenVAERS
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data
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