President Trump speaks about Loyalty with Sean Hannity
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday
President Trump on loyalty:


“A lot of people, political people, said, ‘sir never bring that subject up. The voter doesn’t care about that subject.’


But I do - and I think people care about loyalty.”


If you watch clips of Trump over the years, he constantly speaks about how much he values loyalty. Certain people will find this out the hard way.

interviewpresident donald trumpsean hannityloyalty

