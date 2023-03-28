President Trump speaks about Loyalty with Sean Hannity

President Trump on loyalty:
“A lot of people, political people, said, ‘sir never bring that subject up. The voter doesn’t care about that subject.’
But I do - and I think people care about loyalty.”
If you watch clips of Trump over the years, he constantly speaks about how much he values loyalty. Certain people will find this out the hard way.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.