2/7/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 80: Something strange happened during the peaceful protest near the residence of the CCP’s pawn Yang Jian’ao this morning. A man who claimed to be a policeman asked fellow fighters about a person named "Cheng Gong", from whom he received an email, saying that he’s the leader of the fellow fighters and asked him to talk in person. However, fellow fighters replied that there was no such person. So, let’s see what will happen next.

#peacefulprotest #NFSC #PaulHastings #OMelvenyMyers #OMM #CCPinfiltration #LucDespins #WeijianShan #YangJianao





2/7/2023 对邪恶说不第80天：今早在伪类杨建翱家附近和平抗议时发生了一件诡异的事情，有个自称是警察的人向战友们询问一个叫“Cheng Gong”的人，并声称收到这个人发的电子邮件说他是战友们的领导且要求出来面谈，战友回复说并无此人，让我们看看接下来会发生什么吧

#和平抗议 #新中国联邦 #普衡 #美迈斯 #中共渗透 #卢克 #单伟建 #杨建翱





