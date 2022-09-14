Fact Checkers - Fake Checkers - Fact Deniers | Mikki Willis

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Fact Checkers - Fake Checkers - Fact Deniers
• 2,620 dead babies in VAERS after Covid shots( https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/2620-dead-babies-in-vaers-after-covid-shots-more-fetal-deaths-in-11-months-than-past-30-years-following-all-vaccines-as-scotland-begins-investigation/
• Fact - deaths due to the covid shots are 407% higher than deaths due to all other vaccines combined in the past 11 years( https://theexpose.uk/2021/07/11/fact-deaths-due-to-the-covid-vaccines-in-the-uk-after-6-months-are-407-higher-than-deaths-due-to-all-other-vaccines-combined-in-the-past-11-years/comment-page-1/
• 34,337 deaths 3,120,439 injuries following covid shots in European.( https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/34337-deaths-3120439-injuries-following-covid-shots-in-european-database-as-uk-public-data-show-35-deaths-213-hospitalizations-among-booster-triple-vaccinated/
• 20,000+ deaths reported to VAERS following convid vaccines (https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/vaers-cdc-covid-vaccine-pfizer-moderna-johnson/ )
• Funeral homes deaths: 2020 no increase in deaths, 2021 increase in deaths after "vaccine" roll out (https://www.bitchute.com/video/WtCZK2AmyHsO/ )
• US pilot says his colleagues are "dropping like flies with crushing chest pain" post convid-19 shots( https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/01/07/us-pilot-says-his-colleagues-are-dropping-like-flies-with-crushing-chest-pain-post-covid-19-vaccination/
Proof that Masks Do More Harm than Good https://vernoncoleman.org/articles/proof-masks-do-more-harm-good