EPISODE 404: SIRI TESTIFIES, NEW HAMPSHIRE: THE TRANSMISSION PARADOX

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In the final installment of Siri Testifies: New Hampshire, ICAN’s lead attorney, Aaron Siri, presents a powerful testimony before the New Hampshire House Committee on COVID Response Efficacy. He tackles the critical question: do all vaccines stop transmission? With exclusive data and insights, this must-watch show challenges long-held assumptions and reshapes the public health conversation.