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S1/E3 – Critical Race Theory; The Marxist’s Final Solution
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10 views • September 20, 2021
S1/E3 – Critical Race Theory; The Marxist’s Final Solution In this episode Jon and Joe discuss the real intent of Critical Race Theory, the left’s final solution to their belief white America is the reason the world is in such political disarray and poverty. We reveal the real meaning behind “Ethic Studies” also called “Social Justice Standards” and share some of the actual curriculum being circulated among school and corporate boards. We interview Harriette Reid a frontline activist who is walking point on the opposition to the implementation of CRT in California.
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Please visit our websites at:
http://www.SovereignNationTV.com
The John Birch Society :
http://www.jbs.org
Eagle Forum sites:
Eagle Forum State Chapter:
http://www.EagleForumCA.us
Eagle Forum of Los Angeles Chapter:
http://www.EagleForumLAC.us
Eagle Forum of Orange County:
http://www.EagleForumOC.com
#SovereignNationTV #JBS #EagleForum #OrangeCounty #AmericaFirst #WeThePeople #USA # AmericanPatriots
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