Black Ships DJ Muggs Jacken feat Cynic

Legend of the Mask and the Assassin is a collaborative studio album by American Los Angeles-based record producer DJ Muggs and Psycho Realm's rapper Sick Jacken featuring fellow Sick Symphonies' member Cynic of Street Platoon. It was released on September 11, 2007 via Rebel Music Group/Universal Music Latino, serving as Muggs' second album in his "DJ Muggs vs." series. Recording sessions took place at MGS Sound Lab in Burbank, California. Production was handled entirely by Muggs, who also served as executive producer with Jacken.
[Verse 1: Sick Jacken]
It's death before dishonor, whisky and marijuana
Wars with guns, we battle with no armor
Real life drama in a pre-armageddon setting
Causing chaos, like Osama
N-bombs with the deadly arms
And I ain't talking 'bout limbs, man
I'm talking 'bout limb bombers
Fun weaponry with loot for black armors
Drug cause an underground rap fama
Fuck fame, I rather wait in cut, came
Rather make a slut bang tricks or give up brain
That's why I got psycho blasting on my gut, man
Sickside, more like a bound by blood gang
We're like the skull and bones, psyclones and unopposed
The enemy tryna reveal the unexposed
We still [?] future and the ancient scrolls
Shrapnel defender touch you when the gat blows
[Hook: Cynic]
We come in black ships
Skull and bones type of action
Your time is up, give in to your masters
We come in black ships
Skull and bones type of action
Your time is up, give in to your masters
Black robes and candle light, we sacrifice
Axe goes, who try to fight, they lost their life
[Verse 2: Sick Jacken]
Yo, I sound with rebelry, my street game is heavily
Soldiers tune in towards for the recipe
Can't give it all out, better be the death to me
You can kill a man, but can't kill a legacy
Truth is a holy grail, we ain't in this shit to story-tell
Or gory hell with the war behalf
We try to open eyes and [?]
Homie still thinking that war between us is where they killed
This is a rebel era, my music stays full of terror
We live an earthquake weather
The sick and sicker this shit, we want better
We never fall hopes and don't try ever
Even though we all gotta go some day
Doesn't mean I'ma let you take me out with AK
Where sicksiders go, we go out with a bang
We don't live our needs it's thy rival, we same
You might also like
Rebel Angel
DJ Muggs & Sick Jacken
Stairs to the Beast
Sick Jacken
Land of Shadows
DJ Muggs & Sick Jacken
[Hook]
[Verse 3: Sick Jacken]
I'm with the army of masked man
Anybody now, where everyone? Blast them
We outlast to make the enemy past tense, and then assassin
A soldier bastards, street sweepers with MAC-10's
Your time is up, give in to your masters
Where millions fight reptilian bastards
Wait lifting gates, this battle saves out the spirit dancers
Made of suffers with the mysteries answers
The victory in hand, it's our chance to survive
Not only the battle, but keep birth from dying
Get Roberto flying, illuminate skylines
Off the G's eliminating hard times
Shells scattered on the floor with bodies
But a head chancellor within illuminaties
The streets blazed on with illegal shotties
To the MP between two world parties
[Hook]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.