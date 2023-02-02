Black Ships DJ Muggs Jacken feat Cynic

Legend of the Mask and the Assassin is a collaborative studio album by American Los Angeles-based record producer DJ Muggs and Psycho Realm's rapper Sick Jacken featuring fellow Sick Symphonies' member Cynic of Street Platoon. It was released on September 11, 2007 via Rebel Music Group/Universal Music Latino, serving as Muggs' second album in his "DJ Muggs vs." series. Recording sessions took place at MGS Sound Lab in Burbank, California. Production was handled entirely by Muggs, who also served as executive producer with Jacken.

[Verse 1: Sick Jacken]

It's death before dishonor, whisky and marijuana

Wars with guns, we battle with no armor

Real life drama in a pre-armageddon setting

Causing chaos, like Osama

N-bombs with the deadly arms

And I ain't talking 'bout limbs, man

I'm talking 'bout limb bombers

Fun weaponry with loot for black armors

Drug cause an underground rap fama

Fuck fame, I rather wait in cut, came

Rather make a slut bang tricks or give up brain

That's why I got psycho blasting on my gut, man

Sickside, more like a bound by blood gang

We're like the skull and bones, psyclones and unopposed

The enemy tryna reveal the unexposed

We still [?] future and the ancient scrolls

Shrapnel defender touch you when the gat blows

[Hook: Cynic]

We come in black ships

Skull and bones type of action

Your time is up, give in to your masters

We come in black ships

Skull and bones type of action

Your time is up, give in to your masters

Black robes and candle light, we sacrifice

Axe goes, who try to fight, they lost their life

[Verse 2: Sick Jacken]

Yo, I sound with rebelry, my street game is heavily

Soldiers tune in towards for the recipe

Can't give it all out, better be the death to me

You can kill a man, but can't kill a legacy

Truth is a holy grail, we ain't in this shit to story-tell

Or gory hell with the war behalf

We try to open eyes and [?]

Homie still thinking that war between us is where they killed

This is a rebel era, my music stays full of terror

We live an earthquake weather

The sick and sicker this shit, we want better

We never fall hopes and don't try ever

Even though we all gotta go some day

Doesn't mean I'ma let you take me out with AK

Where sicksiders go, we go out with a bang

We don't live our needs it's thy rival, we same

[Hook]

[Verse 3: Sick Jacken]

I'm with the army of masked man

Anybody now, where everyone? Blast them

We outlast to make the enemy past tense, and then assassin

A soldier bastards, street sweepers with MAC-10's

Your time is up, give in to your masters

Where millions fight reptilian bastards

Wait lifting gates, this battle saves out the spirit dancers

Made of suffers with the mysteries answers

The victory in hand, it's our chance to survive

Not only the battle, but keep birth from dying

Get Roberto flying, illuminate skylines

Off the G's eliminating hard times

Shells scattered on the floor with bodies

But a head chancellor within illuminaties

The streets blazed on with illegal shotties

To the MP between two world parties

[Hook]