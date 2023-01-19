CAUGHT HIM! Rebel News pummels Pfizer CEO with questions at World Economic Forum - 011823

It was the moment we were waiting for: one of the most hated men in the world going for a leisurely stroll because he assumed he was amongst friends. After all, in the 3 years since the pandemic began, have you ever seen a journalist ask him a tough question?

Well, he didn’t count on Rebel News and our accountability style of citizen journalism.

I walked right up to him and started asking him the questions that millions of people have surely been wondering for years. And a moment later, Avi joined in, making it a sort of walking press conference. And Bourla couldn’t answer a single question.

You know, there are hundreds of “accredited” journalists here at the WEF — the biggest names in news, from CNN to the New York Times. But you have to understand: they’re all here as WEF members, not to hold the WEF to account. They’re on Pfizer’s team. They would never ask Pfizer a tough question.

I really don’t think their CEO knew what hit him today.

That’s what we’re doing every day here at the WEF.

Today we really proved that, when it comes to holding the establishment to account, citizen journalists are the only ones who can be trusted. Everyone else is just too compromised.

Between Avi and I, we asked 29 questions. Everything we have been wanting to ask the Pfizer CEO for 3 yrs — from how much he has personally profited from the pandemic, to how much he has paid others to promote his vaccines, to important questions about when he knew his vaccines didn’t actually stop transmission, and why he kept it a secret.

TRANSCRIPTION:

Reporter Ezra Levant of Rebel News made the initial interception outside the World Economic Forum event in Davos, Switzerland. Mr. Levant was quickly joined by Avi Yemeni, also of Rebel News, but from their Australia outlet. Here's an Excerpt:



Levant: Mr. Bourla, can I ask you when did you know that the vaccines didn’t stop transmission? How long did you know that without saying it publicly? We now know that the vaccines didn’t stop transmission, but why did you keep it secret? You said it was 100% effective, then 90%, then 80%, then 70%. But we now know that the vaccines do not stop transmission. Why did you keep that secret?



Bourla: Have a nice day



Levant: I won’t have a nice day until I know the answer. Why did you keep it a secret that your vaccine did not stop transmission?



Yemini: Is it time to apologize to the world, sir? To give refunds back to the countries that poured all their money into your vaccine that doesn’t work, your ineffective vaccine? Are you not ashamed of what you’ve done in the last couple of years?



Levant: Do you have apologies to the public, sir?



Yemini: Are you proud of it? You’ve made millions on the backs of people’s entire livelihoods. How does that feel to walk the streets as a millionaire? On the backs of the regular person at home in Australia, in England, and Canada?



Levant: What do you think about on your yacht, sir? What do you think about on your private jet? Are you worried about product liability? Are you worried about myocarditis? What do you have to say about young men dropping dead of heart attacks every day? Why won’t you answer these basic questions?



Yemini: Do you think you should be charged criminally for some of the criminal behavior you’ve obviously been a part of?



Levant: How much money have you personally made off the vaccine?



Yemini: How many boosters do you think it’ll take for you to be happy enough with your earnings?



Levant: Who did you meet with here in secret? Will you disclose who you met with? Who did you pay commissions to? In the past, Pfizer has paid $2.3 billion in fines for deceptive marketing. Have you engaged in that same conduct again? Are you under investigation like you were before for your deceptive marketing?



Yemini: If any other product in the world doesn’t work as promised, you get a refund. Should you not refund to countries that laid out billions for your ineffective vaccine?



Levant: Are you used to only sympathetic media? So you don’t know how to answer any questions.



Yemini: Shame on you.



Levant: Shame on you.

