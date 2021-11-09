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Liz Harrington: “If your election system starts looking like a 3rd world country, don’t be surprised if the rest of your country starts looking like a 3rd world country
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30 views • November 09, 2021
Liz Harrington: “If your election system starts looking like a 3rd world country, don’t be surprised if the rest of your country starts looking like a 3rd world country - and unfortunately that’s where America is right now. All of this comes from the Crime of the Century and all of this is by design. It’s a choice... it’s a disgrace. But they’re all done purposefully and Americans are certainly paying for it right now...”
Sometimes you can't TELL the public the truth.
YOU MUST SHOW THEM.
It's time to wake up.
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17
Sometimes you can't TELL the public the truth.
YOU MUST SHOW THEM.
It's time to wake up.
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17
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