NEW WORLD ORDER: BRITISH Police ARREST Man Over FACEBOOK POST! Share EVERYWHERE!

What just happened in GREAT BRITAIN a few days ago is ABSOLUTELY BEYOND SHOCKING! Britain has become the Tyrannical British Empire once again and is doing what they did to the American Colonists in 1775! This is the NEW WORLD ORDER in action and EXACTLY the reason why "social media" was created by intelligence agencies and governments: to control people.



In order to fight this Satanic tyranny, let's share this video all over the world and make everyone see how Islamic-occupied and globalist-occupied Britain really is. This is why the whole world needs the Bill of Rights. But it won't happen until Governments and Nations are ruled by God-fearing, righteous people who fear God and love Jesus Christ above power and control.







