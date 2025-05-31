Japan for first time shows supersonic missiles for 'remote islands' as arms near China-disputed Senkaku.

A Map shown of China-bordering remote islands being armed.

Adding:

China’s Navy confirms a combat readiness patrol around Scarborough Shoal—claimed by both Beijing and Manila

The atoll has remained under Chinese control since a 2012 standoff

Naval and air forces now patrol regularly to assert claims and 'maintain peace'

Adding:

'It's gonna be ok' — Trump tries to calm Chinese students worried about their visas being REVOKED

Claims they just want to 'check out' some names that are 'supposedly quite bad'