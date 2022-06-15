Military Aircraft Dropping Out Of The Sky Three Crashes In Past Month Killed 6 Servicemen

Stew Peters Show.





The Navy is hiding from the TRUTH. A US Marine joins to tell The Stew Peters Show that the COVID vaccines could have responsibility for sudden Naval plane crashed.





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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v18gtoh-military-aircraft-dropping-out-of-the-sky-three-crashes-in-past-month-kille.html



