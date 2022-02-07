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From forced abortions to surveillance state: Communist China's plan for global tyranny revealed
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62 views • February 07, 2022
John-Henry Westen Show. LifeSite News.
In the first episode of a special series devoted to exposing human rights abuses in China, John-Henry speaks with Steven Mosher, president of the Population Research Institute and an expert on Chinese affairs.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vu2n42-from-forced-abortions-to-surveillance-state-communist-chinas-plan-for-globa.html
In the first episode of a special series devoted to exposing human rights abuses in China, John-Henry speaks with Steven Mosher, president of the Population Research Institute and an expert on Chinese affairs.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vu2n42-from-forced-abortions-to-surveillance-state-communist-chinas-plan-for-globa.html
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