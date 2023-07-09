Rainforest

An early recording from 1986 when I began my journey as a composer. Recorded using the famous Roland Juno 106 synthesizer.
NOTE: The audio of this performance was mastered from audio cassette. While every step to clean up the signal has been taken, drop outs and tape hiss will be noticeable.
