Rainforest
Patronus Light
Published Yesterday

An early recording from 1986 when I began my journey as a composer. Recorded using the famous Roland Juno 106 synthesizer.


NOTE: The audio of this performance was mastered from audio cassette. While every step to clean up the signal has been taken, drop outs and tape hiss will be noticeable. 



Keywords
new ageinstrumental musicelectronic musicambient musicrainforestsonic visualization

