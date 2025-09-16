BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Leaked CIA Files Reveal Plans to Assassinate Charlie Kirk, Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens on Live TV
414 views • 1 day ago

Tonight: leaked Deep State government files outline a chilling blueprint for 2025. A plan to stage public spectacles of violence, designed to terrorize the nation into submission. The documents call for maximum shock value and public trauma, executions on live TV so bloody, so devastating, that nobody watching can ever forget.

 

And the targets? They all have one thing in common: they are conservative influencers who have more influence than positions, who refuse to bend, refuse to be bought by Israel, and refuse to echo the globalist uniparty line.

 

 

 

 

