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John Klyczek: The Great Reset in Education & Our Trans-Eugenic Techno-Fascist Re-engineering
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110 views • November 21, 2021
John Klyczek discusses the roots of the modern-day technocratic system of education. Beginning with its Prussian origins in Johann Gottlieb Fichte, Wilhelm Wundt's laboratory for psychological research, the Order of Skull and Bones, John Dewey, and John B. Watson, these systems are geared toward a collectivist model of workforce training and stimulus response psychology. Later on, UNESCO through Julian Huxley seeks to integrate the idea of eugenics into the education system. Through the decades buzzwords like "life-long learning" appear, which in reality refers to continual institutional re-training to keep up with the evolution of the global economy. He believes we are already under world government. He discusses how the purpose of the vaccine mandate in education is to really create the pretext for a blockchain Digital ID which then expands to a Social Credit System. He explains how the shocking real purpose of the politically correct "woke" movement is to categorize everybody to make it easier for the AI machine learning to data mine us. Given the current environment, he sees homeschooling as the best option.
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About John Klyczek
John Klyczek has an MA in English and has taught college rhetoric and research argumentation for over eight years. His literary scholarship concentrates on the history of global eugenics and Aldous Huxley’s dystopic novel, Brave New World.
He is the author of School World Order: The Technocratic Globalization of Corporatized Education (TrineDay Books); and he is a contributor to Unlimited Hangout, New Politics, the Centre for Research on Globalization, OpEdNews, the Intrepid Report, the Dissident Voice, Blacklisted News, the Activist Post, Counter Markets, News With Views, The Saker, Rense News, Natural Blaze, DavidIcke.com, and Natural News. His work has also appeared on What Really Happened and the SGT Report.
In addition, Klyczek has been interviewed on several popular radio shows and podcasts reaching tens of thousands of listeners on international broadcasts, such as the Conspiracy Farm, hosted by UFC hall-of-famer Pat Miletich; the Opperman Report, hosted by private investigator Ed Opperman; the Richie Allen Show; and Gareth Icke's Big Mouth podcast on David Icke's Ickonic Alternative Media.
Klyczek is also the Director of Writing and Editing at Black Freighter Productions (BFP) Books. He holds a black belt in classical tae kwon do, and he is a certified kickboxing instructor under the international Muay Thai Boxing Association.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Websites
School World Order https://www.schoolworldorder.info
Twitter https://twitter.com/ProfessorTaoist
Unlimited Hangout https://unlimitedhangout.com/author/john-klyczek
Telegram https://t.me/taoistprofessor_schoolworldorder
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/w8eviT28HOGI
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcgJ2zIGVx4ThIsZ16rKRBg
About John Klyczek
John Klyczek has an MA in English and has taught college rhetoric and research argumentation for over eight years. His literary scholarship concentrates on the history of global eugenics and Aldous Huxley’s dystopic novel, Brave New World.
He is the author of School World Order: The Technocratic Globalization of Corporatized Education (TrineDay Books); and he is a contributor to Unlimited Hangout, New Politics, the Centre for Research on Globalization, OpEdNews, the Intrepid Report, the Dissident Voice, Blacklisted News, the Activist Post, Counter Markets, News With Views, The Saker, Rense News, Natural Blaze, DavidIcke.com, and Natural News. His work has also appeared on What Really Happened and the SGT Report.
In addition, Klyczek has been interviewed on several popular radio shows and podcasts reaching tens of thousands of listeners on international broadcasts, such as the Conspiracy Farm, hosted by UFC hall-of-famer Pat Miletich; the Opperman Report, hosted by private investigator Ed Opperman; the Richie Allen Show; and Gareth Icke's Big Mouth podcast on David Icke's Ickonic Alternative Media.
Klyczek is also the Director of Writing and Editing at Black Freighter Productions (BFP) Books. He holds a black belt in classical tae kwon do, and he is a certified kickboxing instructor under the international Muay Thai Boxing Association.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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