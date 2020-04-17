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Do This! Not That. Employer Branding Tips During a Pandemic
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8 views • April 17, 2020
Jim Stroud examines the way companies are treating their workers during this Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. Some enterprises are severely damaging their employer brand by the way they are laying off their staff whereas others, are going above and beyond to do all they can for their workers. Companies featured in this episode: Dig, Bird, HEB, Facebook, Activision and PaloAlto Networks. | Articles cited in this episode can be found on the Proactive Talent blog. www.proactivetalent.com
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