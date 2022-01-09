Time for a Tech Check - SPOTLIGHT with Tina Griffin

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Joanna Gaines limits children’s tech use in home
Thousands of kids saw twin sisters executed LIVE on Instagram
Covenant Eyes equips parents and children on how to use technology in God honoring ways
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Steve Job said “No apples in his home”: https://bit.ly/3AjU9LD
If Bible Characters had iPhones: https://youtu.be/nt5k_tO6768
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Joanna Gaines limits tech in home: https://bit.ly/3jq3pqK
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