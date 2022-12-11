Create New Account
Tucker: Elon Musk Fired 80% of Twitter Staff and Now They Are Thriving
GalacticStorm
“… Musk conducted instead a very simple experiment, he fired 80% of them… If you fired 80% of the workers at an asphalt plant, you wouldn't have roads. If you get rid of 80% of the workforce at your local power station, you would be living in the dark… what happened? Twitter thrived… Engagement rose to record levels.”


https://rumble.com/v1zwimd-tucker-elon-musk-fired-80-of-twitter-staff-and-now-they-are-thriving.html



tucker carlsonelon musktwitter censorshipbuy outrestoring free speechfired 80 percent

