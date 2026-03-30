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Immunology, Autoimmune & Epigenetics with Dr. Ben Tapper
Autumn McLees
Autumn McLees
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Today's interview was a unique journey and discussion through topics like Immunology, Autoimmunity, Epigenetics, and the intricate influences of these on our health.

In this enlightening interview, we're joined by the remarkable Dr. Ben Tapper, a beacon of traditional health wisdom who navigates us through a plethora of insights today. Dr. Tapper is truly one of a kind; his passion for old-fashioned, holistic healthcare shines through as he shares invaluable nuggets of wisdom and truth. We explore a myriad of topics, from challenging the conventional germ theory to grappling with the role of high fevers and the contentious issue of vaccines. With such a broad spectrum of discussions, it's no wonder I found it difficult to settle on a single title for this podcast!

Dr. Tapper's unwavering convictions in health will undoubtedly resonate with you. His belief in trusting in our God-given immune system while stewarding our health through preventive care is both empowering and enlightening. Tune in for an enriching exploration of health and medicine unlike any other!

Connect with Dr. Tapper on:  InstagramTelegramX (Twitter)

Make an appointment with Dr. Tapper at The Wellness Company

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy