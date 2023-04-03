Christian Nationalism Rising in the UK - National Housing Party UK

The National Housing Party UK is the latest political party reaching out to the UK public with the message of nationalism and a revival of the native faith of the British people. Running for elections they are bringing a message of unity, faith and family. Standing up against Globalist Liberalism and putting the interests of the British people at the top of the agenda.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.