Christian Nationalism Rising in the UK - National Housing Party UK
Brexit Map Man
Published Yesterday |

The National Housing Party UK  is the latest political party reaching out to the UK public with the message of nationalism and a revival of the native faith of the British people. Running for elections they are bringing a message of unity, faith and family. Standing up against Globalist Liberalism and putting the interests of the British people at the top of the agenda.

politicsukreligionnationalism

