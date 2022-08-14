Why Is Fake Germ Theory & Contagion Myth Being Overturned Now For What Really Makes You Ill...

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The silver lining of The Covid Madness is that the fake science of the allopathic medical system is being exposed as a fraud. It took 150 years to expose the lies of our greatest killer of humanity since the dawn of man 6, 000 ago. The simple truth of the bible that all illness is from sin and my people perish from a lack of knowledge, can finally move people to take responsibility for the teaching of God and Recover from this medical madness. The science of today stops the bodied healing mechanisms and keeps the people infirm.