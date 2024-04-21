Create New Account
The Johnny Watcher Show: Conspiracy 101 E8, Conspiracy Basics, False Flags, Media Literacy
ApocalypseWatch
Published 15 hours ago

In E8 of this series on Conspiracy Basics, we look at False Flag operations with a specific emphasis on 9/11. We also move into the idea of "Media Literacy" and how to determine what's real and what's fake.

newsfalse flag911apocalypsewatchercriminal media

