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Holocaust Survivor Warns, COVID Tyranny Worse Than NAZI Germany
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40 views • March 30, 2021
Mar 29, 2021
The Alex Jones Show
Alex Jones covers the latest viral video of a 93 year old holocaust survivor issuing a dire warning to a crowd of UK protestors and what you can do stop this madness.
https://banned.video/watch?id=606287b253a8ab6b25b64f0e
The Alex Jones Show
Alex Jones covers the latest viral video of a 93 year old holocaust survivor issuing a dire warning to a crowd of UK protestors and what you can do stop this madness.
https://banned.video/watch?id=606287b253a8ab6b25b64f0e
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