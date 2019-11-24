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UN Agenda 21 and UN Agenda 2030. A Must See for Every Canadian (MIRRORED)
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795 views • November 24, 2019
UN Agenda 21and UN Agenda 2030. A Must See for Every Canadian (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Peoples Party of Canada - PPC at:-
https://youtu.be/-1XNjh5k9TY
Start at 2:37. Ann Bressington bravely exposes UN Agenda 21, that is now UN Agenda 2030. Agenda 2030 was adopted by our Canadian Federal Government in Sept. 2015 during the Stephen Harper, Conservative Party of Canada reign. Have they told you about this, or how it will affect your life and community?
This is a must see video for All Canadians, esp. those affected by new park creations, and sectioning off large tracts of land for wildlife management.
The People's Party of Canada is the only mainstream party that will stop these UN plans. The UN however plays a multi-level game of bringing their agenda's also on the provincial and municipal levels. Regardless, the PPC will deal with these issues where we can. The Liberal, Conservative, NDP, and Greens are Very pro UN and will continue these UN initiatives. PPC 2019 to SAVE Canada. Ron Vaillant
Conservative Government Adopts Agenda 2030:
https://www.canada.ca/en/employment-s...
Understanding Agenda 21 and 2030.
http://big.assets.huffingtonpost.com/...
People's Party of Canada - PPC: https://www.peoplespartyofcanada.ca/p...
Maxime Bernier Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaximeBernier
Ron Vaillant Twitter: https://twitter.com/RonVaillant
Ron Vaillant Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ron.vaillant.7
Mirrored from YouTube channel Peoples Party of Canada - PPC at:-
https://youtu.be/-1XNjh5k9TY
Start at 2:37. Ann Bressington bravely exposes UN Agenda 21, that is now UN Agenda 2030. Agenda 2030 was adopted by our Canadian Federal Government in Sept. 2015 during the Stephen Harper, Conservative Party of Canada reign. Have they told you about this, or how it will affect your life and community?
This is a must see video for All Canadians, esp. those affected by new park creations, and sectioning off large tracts of land for wildlife management.
The People's Party of Canada is the only mainstream party that will stop these UN plans. The UN however plays a multi-level game of bringing their agenda's also on the provincial and municipal levels. Regardless, the PPC will deal with these issues where we can. The Liberal, Conservative, NDP, and Greens are Very pro UN and will continue these UN initiatives. PPC 2019 to SAVE Canada. Ron Vaillant
Conservative Government Adopts Agenda 2030:
https://www.canada.ca/en/employment-s...
Understanding Agenda 21 and 2030.
http://big.assets.huffingtonpost.com/...
People's Party of Canada - PPC: https://www.peoplespartyofcanada.ca/p...
Maxime Bernier Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaximeBernier
Ron Vaillant Twitter: https://twitter.com/RonVaillant
Ron Vaillant Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ron.vaillant.7
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