Fascinating timelapse (visual content level)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2JsP3yvUUdw

Timeslapse (interval shooting, zeitrafer shooting). It always fascinates, gives a special mood and raises the visual level of the video to a new, higher level. I love this type of shooting. This is the main thing - to see the moment that can be filmed. Everyone is positive and open your heart to the beauty of this world!





Timeslapse video shooting on the phone.





Video lesson, master class "How to shoot timelaps on a smartphone"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eer4S_Rwu4E

As well as a new community from a professional video studio for filming content on the phone Top Content https://vk.com/topcontent2022

Mobillography for professionals and amateurs, photos, video on the phone. Training, useful tips, cases. Share your work in the friendly community TopContent







Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC

CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg

Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production



https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/

[email protected]

https://vk.com/smastudio

WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw

https://shipshard.blogspot.com

https://ok.ru/shipshard1

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman

All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws