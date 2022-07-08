Fascinating timelapse (visual content level)

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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2JsP3yvUUdw
Timeslapse (interval shooting, zeitrafer shooting). It always fascinates, gives a special mood and raises the visual level of the video to a new, higher level. I love this type of shooting. This is the main thing - to see the moment that can be filmed. Everyone is positive and open your heart to the beauty of this world!
Timeslapse video shooting on the phone.
Video lesson, master class "How to shoot timelaps on a smartphone"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eer4S_Rwu4E
As well as a new community from a professional video studio for filming content on the phone Top Content https://vk.com/topcontent2022
Mobillography for professionals and amateurs, photos, video on the phone. Training, useful tips, cases. Share your work in the friendly community TopContent
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws