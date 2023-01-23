Patrick Lancaster: Ukraine Fires On Kindergarten, Music School & Homes In Donetsk Killing and wounding Civilians (mirrored)

Mirrored from You Tube channel Patrick Lancaster at:-

https://youtu.be/9VNXAfr4MG4



22 Jan 2023Ukraine shelled kindergarten, music school, and homes in Donetsk killing and wounding civilians on Saturday.

Even with daily attacks on civilians by Ukrainian forces the west announces more and more lethal aid to Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a meeting in Paris promised to support Ukraine "as much as necessary," the Le Figaro newspaper reports.

Germany faces mounting pressure to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Berlin and Paris would support Ukraine in its fight against Russian occupation, and would not allow Europe to revert back to "hatred and national rivalries."

"We will continue to provide Ukraine with all the support its needs for as long as necessary. Together, as Europeans, to defend our European peace project," he said.

Berlin has been hesitant to send the Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine or allow other nations to transfer them. Poland has again and again gone against Berlin over this

"Germany's attitude is unacceptable. It has been almost a year since the war began. Innocent people are dying every day," & "Russian bombs are wreaking havoc in Ukrainian cities." said Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki

I find it very saddening that the western powers refuse to acknowledge that Ukraine daily fires on civilians and has been doing it for almost 9 years.





My name is Patrick Lancaster and I think you deserve more then what the Western main stream media is willing to show you. I think you need to see information for both sides of the contact line.

Why does the Western mainstream media think the world does not deserve to see reports from both sides of the Ukraine War frontline? Why do they only show you(almost all the time) things that are positive for Ukraine? Why when any English Speaking journalists try and show things in Russian-controlled territory they are attacked and attempted to be smeared by the Western MSM? Think about it!!

I believe You deserve MORE and I will make sure you continue to get it here on this channel!!





We can not cover every story from every place but we can do our best & of course, always bring you reports with full Eng & Rus translations.









#RussiaUkrainewar #Russia #Ukraine

I show what the western media will not show you.

















Please support our work by donating just 5$ on https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday









Or via crypto:

BTC: bc1q9jche7a0h3kam7tp7rd7qu6m5n606dp54a0c28

ETH: 0xe159d66190E5C51F2a13F49E2b17808f36CC02AD













You can find My reports on Youtube and other social media:









https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLancasterNewsToday

https://rumble.com/c/PatrickLancasterNewsToday

https://odysee.com/@PatrickLancasternewstoday:c

https://twitter.com/PLnewstoday

https://www.tiktok.com/@patricklancasternews

https://www.facebook.com/Plnewstoday

https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday

https://t.me/PatrickLancaterNewsToday

https://vk.com/patricklancaster