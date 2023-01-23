https://gettr.com/post/p23epkl0de8



12/29/2022 Miles Guo: The Chinese Communist Party will definitely be taken down by us by 2025. The massive deaths caused by the CCP virus and the COVID vaccine disaster and the major economic collapse of Communist China provide us with the most crucial opportunity to terminate the CCP; in addition to sticking to the characteristics of being law-abiding and non-violent, the New Federal State of China should also create new wealth for mankind via peace, civilization, and giving.

#NFSC #thePartyofXi #takedowntheCCP #CCPVirus #COVIDvaccinedisaster





12/29/2022 文贵直播：2025年以前共产党一定会被我们消灭；中共国的病毒和疫苗灾难造成的大死亡和经济大崩溃是我们灭共的最重要的机会；新中国联邦除了要继续坚持合法和非暴力的特色，还要用和平、文明、给予来创造人类的新财富

#新中国联邦 #习家党 #消灭中共 #中共病毒 #疫苗灾难



