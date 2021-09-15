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Law Prof "Cancelled" for Speaking Out on Election, COVID
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250 views • September 15, 2021
Law Professor David Clements has had his class cancelled and the New Mexico Bar Association launch a probe of him, all because he spoke out about suspected election fraud, the mostly peaceful protest that took place on January 6, and the increasingly extreme COVID mandates being imposed on Americans. In this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman, Professor Clements explains that he will continue to stand firm, because freedom and the nation itself are at stake.
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