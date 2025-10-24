BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The MOST DANGEROUS Way to Replace a Power Pole 🤯
powerprocess
powerprocess
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
98 views • 2 days ago

How do you replace a massive utility pole without shutting down an entire neighborhood's power? With a breathtaking display of skill, teamwork, and heavy machinery. Witness this incredible and dangerous procedure as a skilled lineman works on a high-voltage pole while it's being actively replaced by a massive crane. 

Every move is perfectly coordinated, from the crane operator delicately maneuvering the multi-ton concrete pole to the lineman ensuring every wire is safely managed. This isn't just a construction job; it's a high-wire ballet where one wrong move could be catastrophic. This is the kind of professional skill and bravery that keeps our world running. If you respect the incredible work these more video https://www.youtube.com/@powerprocess3308

professionals do, smash the LIKE button and SUBSCRIBE for more amazing content! #Lineman #Construction #HeavyEquipment #Engineering #DangerousJobs

Keywords
engineeringconstructionteamworkheavy equipmenthigh voltagedangerous jobscranesatisfying videoskilled laborlinemanoddly satisfyinglineworkerutility polepower poleconstruction fails
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy