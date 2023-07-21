Extremism Revisited

Show
55: One sure way to know you are dealing with the demon infected and
even the possessed is by their extreme behavior and out-of-control emotions. Plus the Jezebel spirit is alive and well in our House and
Senate.
For more information, please visit our main website at http://scotthenslernetwork.org.
You can also listen to the audio version of our show at https://mixlr.com/grumpy-old-exorcist/showreel.
Photo Gallery link: https://scotthenslernetwork.org/photo-gallery/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.