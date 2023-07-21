Create New Account
Extremism Revisited
Show 55: One sure way to know you are dealing with the demon infected and even the possessed is by their extreme behavior and out-of-control emotions. Plus the Jezebel spirit is alive and well in our House and Senate.
For more information, please visit our main website at http://scotthenslernetwork.org.
You can also listen to the audio version of our show at https://mixlr.com/grumpy-old-exorcist/showreel.
Photo Gallery link: https://scotthenslernetwork.org/photo-gallery/

