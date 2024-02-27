Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Should Biological Boys Be Allowed to Play in Female Sports? ...
channel image
Recharge Freedom
329 Subscribers
30 views
Published 18 hours ago

After a biological male injured three female players in a high school basketball game, one has to ask, should boys be allowed to play against girls in female sports. The difference is, between me playing NBA players who have a superior advantage genetically over me is that the girls don't have a choice, while I do.

Keywords
sexual confusiontranstrans athletesjalen rosefemale sportsgirls sportsfemale sportgirls basketballnba playersgenetic advantages

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket