Should Biological Boys Be Allowed to Play in Female Sports? ...

After a biological male injured three female players in a high school basketball game, one has to ask, should boys be allowed to play against girls in female sports. The difference is, between me playing NBA players who have a superior advantage genetically over me is that the girls don't have a choice, while I do.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.