He That Is Born of God-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-FEB 15 2023

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The Book of I John Establishes the Foundational Principle of Man's Conflicting Two Natures. Being Born of God Means the Holy Spirit Resides in Us. Because God's Spirit Cannot Sin, a Constant Conflict Exists Between the Mind and the Body of the Believer as Spirit and Flesh Fight Against Each Other for Control. This Book is Written for Believers to Establish That Salvation Is Eternal. Eternal Life Cannot Be Lost Once God Is Accepted into the Heart of a Believer.