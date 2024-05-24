Create New Account
Are Your Thoughts Your Own? - Behavioural Manipulation Expert David Charalambous Joins Gareth Icke
Published 21 hours ago

Gareth Icke Tonight


May 23, 2024


Also on the show this week:


Senior fellow at the Claremont Institute and former Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Interior of the United States, Jeremy Carl is here to talk about his latest book, ‘The Unprotected Class’. How anti white racism is destroying america.


Musician and head of Chai music Edward Loose, joins us to speak about his new artist first blockchain musical system, that excludes the music industry from taking all the pie.


Watch the show at https://www.ickonic.com


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4wwwgi-are-your-thoughts-your-own-behavioural-manipulation-expert-david-charalambo.html

propagandathoughtsgareth ickegareth icke tonightdavid charalambousbehavioral manipulation

