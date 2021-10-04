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DENVER POLICEMAN CRIPPLED AFTER TAKING 1ST PFIZER SHOT AS CONDITION FOR CONTINUED EMPLOYMENT (MIRRORED)
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2075 views • October 04, 2021
DENVER POLICEMAN CRIPPLED AFTER TAKING 1ST PFIZER SHOT AS CONDITION FOR CONTINUED EMPLOYMENT (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim_Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aU35sRPqcicy/

Policemen Heads UP! They are firing everyone so they can bring in the military. I wonder how many times this cop enforced some kind of Covid Policy? Source: Health Impact News. If you like this video you may also like some of these. Vaccine or virus?. DUMBS, TV mind control, Whistleblowers, CERN, Black eyed children, Clones, Graphene Oxide, Adverse reactions and more:
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The groups that have been exempted from getting the vaccine: THIS WILL ASTOUND YOU
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DxnDakZsoO1j/

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1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/

ARCHONS: ALIEN PARASITES HAVE INVADED THE WORLD - THE VACCINE IS THE VIRUS. THEY ARE HERE.
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The Deep Underground Military Complex called "Raven Rock Mountain Complex" Site R and much more.
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/gjkzHY40LNua/

Scientist and the Elite Try to Hide What Really Happened at CERN, Demonic Entities, Extra Dimensions
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WHVFMDkFkB0I/

Doubles, Clones, Actors, Transvestites Hiding in Plain Sight, Holographic or CGI
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VHPyi0qxnT3E/

5 of Satan's Bitches (Nurses) force PCR test man in the Hospital (Murder Center) against his will.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/u2BuAvcQbu8y/

Graphene Oxide is the black goo. It is about getting this into your body.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mMWiyH2g7dhs/

FEMA’s Billing Code for Death by Guillotine is ICD 9 E 97 It is the code for "legal execution"
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TOP TIPS TO GET YOUR COVID EXEMPTION APPROVED
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Karma - Professor says damn the unvaccinated. Dies 12 days after her third shot.
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VACCINE UTOPIA: EXTERMINATION BEYOND IMAGINATION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m2DjKDduyAoA/

The vaccinated pandemic baby. Genetically Modified Humans. Quite different. Look at the eyes.
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DOCTOR’S FACE, TONGUE AND CHEST ON FIRE 10 MONTHS AFTER PFIZER POISON
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She WAS pro vaccine and made fun of people who were having adverse reactions...KARMA https://www.bitchute.com/video/PFsE1mCPGjeL/

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How to Save Your Loved One from COVID "Fauci Protocol" at the Hospital
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The Alien Deception...Will this be the final card they play in this game?
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Dr. Bryan Ardis - Remdesivir kills but is used to treat covid This protocol killed his father in law https://www.bitchute.com/video/igyi676PAgUl/
Keywords
vaccinemandatesbill gatesmhranhsadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusindemnitymrna
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