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How to Make a Custom 3D Title Template in DaVinci Resolve 17
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5 views • December 29, 2020
Learn the basics of creating a 3d title on the fusion editor starting from an empty fusion composition clip. Also, learn how to save your titles for reuse across projects.
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Timestamps
0:00 What to Expect
0:08 Add Fusion Composition Clip
0:38 Node Composition Setup
3:40 Lighting Basics
5:57 Extruding Text for 3D Look
6:46 Improving Scene Colors
6:58 About Keyframe Animation for Titles
7:22 Saving Templates with Power Bins
8:59 Wrap Up
◢◤◣◥ Chris Recommends ◢◤◣◥
Skillshare for Online Video Courses ►► https://www.skillshare.com/r/user/christutorials
ProtonVPN for Internet Privacy ►►https://go.getproton.me/SHDO
◢◤◣◥ See My Full Software Courses ◢◤◣◥
http://christutorials.teachable.com
https://www.udemy.com/user/chris-navarre/
https://www.skillshare.com/r/user/christutorials
➣ Follow Me On
YouTube ►►https://www.youtube.com/user/darkskeletontuts
Minds ►►https://www.minds.com/register?referrer=ChrisTutorials
Steemit ►► https://steemit.com/@christutorials/
Gab.ai ►► https://gab.ai/ChrisTutorials
Bitchute ►►https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hU2elaB5u3kB/
Timestamps
0:00 What to Expect
0:08 Add Fusion Composition Clip
0:38 Node Composition Setup
3:40 Lighting Basics
5:57 Extruding Text for 3D Look
6:46 Improving Scene Colors
6:58 About Keyframe Animation for Titles
7:22 Saving Templates with Power Bins
8:59 Wrap Up
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