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How to Make a Custom 3D Title Template in DaVinci Resolve 17
Chris' Tutorials
Chris' Tutorials
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5 views • December 29, 2020
Learn the basics of creating a 3d title on the fusion editor starting from an empty fusion composition clip. Also, learn how to save your titles for reuse across projects.

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Timestamps
0:00 What to Expect
0:08 Add Fusion Composition Clip
0:38 Node Composition Setup
3:40 Lighting Basics
5:57 Extruding Text for 3D Look
6:46 Improving Scene Colors
6:58 About Keyframe Animation for Titles
7:22 Saving Templates with Power Bins
8:59 Wrap Up
Keywords
savetutorialeffectshowtofusiontitleresolvepower binscustom titles
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