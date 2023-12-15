Create New Account
Had an adverse reaction to a Covid shot, then WATCH THIS
NZ Will Remember
In this short clip from the Doc Malik podcast, Doc Malik talks to Dr. William Makis about steps one can take if they have received the Covid shot, especially if they have had an adverse reaction.  72 Hour Fasting can help, hear why.

