Congressman Tim Tim Walberg (D-Michigan) said on June 13 that a climate group with deep ties to China is a public stunt to ban gas stoves!
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday

https://gettr.com/post/p2k62f89e8f

国会议员蒂姆沃尔伯格（密歇根州）6月13日表示，一个与中共有深厚关系的气候组织公开噱头禁止使用燃气灶！


#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


