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Andrew Kaufman: Are the Vaccinated “Contagious”? — Now Is the Time That We Have to Say NO to Stop the Culmination of This Plan
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715 views • September 02, 2021
In this powerful interview by Kate Sugak, Andrew Kaufman includes an overview of the erroneous germ theory, as well as insights into the globalist agenda of using “anti-covid” mandates, “vaccinations” and vaccine passports in an attempt to dominate all of humanity.
Andrew also addresses the widely-shared notion that vaccinated people are “shedding” spiked proteins. He brings a clear view of what we actually know and what, so far, is just speculation. At approximately the 37-minute mark, Kate asks Andrew about these “shedding” reports.
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Kate Sugak
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
https://odysee.com/@katie.su:7
Original title: Kate Sugak interviews Andrew Kaufman
Andrew also addresses the widely-shared notion that vaccinated people are “shedding” spiked proteins. He brings a clear view of what we actually know and what, so far, is just speculation. At approximately the 37-minute mark, Kate asks Andrew about these “shedding” reports.
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Kate Sugak
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
https://odysee.com/@katie.su:7
Original title: Kate Sugak interviews Andrew Kaufman
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