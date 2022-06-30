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Biden loses Supreme Court ruling as court reins in EPA power (01:41)
https://rumble.com/v1am8ah-biden-loses-supreme-court-ruling-as-court-reins-in-epa-power.html
https://youtu.be/t2nu91KU25g
308,211 views Jun 30, 2022 'Fox News @ Night' host Shannon Bream joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss the ruling and why many see it as a blow to the Biden administration. #foxnews
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SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
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