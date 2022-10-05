Stop Drinking the Poison of Negative States

In this answer to a viewer's question, "Secret of Letting Go" author Guy Finley explains that it is not enough to simply say that you are no longer going to be deceived by negative states such as fear and anger. If you ever want to be free and in command of your own mind, then you must begin to taste the bitterness inherent in those poisonous negative states. Then it is natural to let go because real intelligence will never harm itself.

