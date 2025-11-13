© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
or [email protected] paypal
Connect: Join our alerts: https://sjwellfire.com/
Omni Mind 666: Reading your Thoughts via Sound WAVES
Vcast covers the latest brain computer interface non-invasive venture by Sam Altman that will read your mind via sound waves. What are Elon Musk’s predictions for the future and how will this play into the MOTB system? The White House Ballroom numbers or drawings do not make sense. Can we decipher the real ballroom intent from who the primary donors are? And how does this fit the Baal Temple looking monument Trump is pursuing? Last, we cover the Satanism Psyop. What are the true foundations of Lucifer worship and why do they hate Christians so much? We end with miracles.