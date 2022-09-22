Climate Change? (Bible Talks with Steve Wohlberg)

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Millions worldwide are deeply concerned about fossil fuel use, global warming, deadly natural disasters, and saving Planet Earth for future generations. Does the Holy Bible provide any additional insights? The answer is YES. Discover shocking facts in 3 minutes! Climate Change: Is It the End of the World? https://www.whitehorsemedia.com/product/climate-change-is-it-the-end-of-the-world-pocketbook/