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"Ezekiel 13: A Great Fall" - Prophecy of Idolatry, Decline and the Fall Of A Nation
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321 views • November 09, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Ezekiel 13 is where God warns and judges false prophets, people who use divination to seed lies into a population. When people receive lies as prophetic truth they fall prey to lying spirits and all manners of deceptions from satan, they play games with the spirit realm and the belt of truth is stripped from their spiritual armor. Not only that, they cry to God in prayer about their imaginary "heart's desires" instead of listening for His Spirit to tell them how and what to pray for. If you have been a part of this type of behavior, it's time to reflect and repent. False prophecy is a danger that has flooded the church and God will not tolerate it anymore. Prophecy of current President; vision of decline and destructions that will afflict America in the future.
The full prophecy in this video can be found here:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/21/ezekiel-13-prophecy-of-a-great-fall-november-21-2020/
Supporting posts about harm intended:
The Unrighteous Decree - https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/09/03/isaiah-101-the-unrighteous-decree-july-31-2019/
America in Turmoil, Pt 3 - https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/17/in-quick-succession-america-in-turmoil-pt-3-deep-state-july-16-2019/
POTUS - https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/30/potus-june-29-2019/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Ezekiel 13 is where God warns and judges false prophets, people who use divination to seed lies into a population. When people receive lies as prophetic truth they fall prey to lying spirits and all manners of deceptions from satan, they play games with the spirit realm and the belt of truth is stripped from their spiritual armor. Not only that, they cry to God in prayer about their imaginary "heart's desires" instead of listening for His Spirit to tell them how and what to pray for. If you have been a part of this type of behavior, it's time to reflect and repent. False prophecy is a danger that has flooded the church and God will not tolerate it anymore. Prophecy of current President; vision of decline and destructions that will afflict America in the future.
The full prophecy in this video can be found here:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/21/ezekiel-13-prophecy-of-a-great-fall-november-21-2020/
Supporting posts about harm intended:
The Unrighteous Decree - https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/09/03/isaiah-101-the-unrighteous-decree-july-31-2019/
America in Turmoil, Pt 3 - https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/17/in-quick-succession-america-in-turmoil-pt-3-deep-state-july-16-2019/
POTUS - https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/30/potus-june-29-2019/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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