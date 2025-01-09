Pfizer Killed My Son Truth Exposed!

God and Country Now is honored to announce our guest- Ernest Ramirez, a Texas father, tragically lost his teenage son, Ernesto Jr., five days after the boy received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The younger Ramirez's heart inexplicably enlarged, leading to his untimely death.

Devastated by the loss, Ramirez has become a vocal advocate for vaccine safety, speaking out against the COVID-19 vaccines at numerous rallies across Texas. He has shared his son's story publicly, including at an anti-vaccine mandate event in Austin, organized by Texans for Vaccine Choice.

"My son received the vaccine, and he died a few days later," Ramirez stated, "and the only explanation given was an enlarged heart." He expressed deep distrust in the government, warning parents, "You see your baby right now – you might not see your baby tomorrow."

Ramirez sought to raise funds on GoFundMe for a trip to Washington, D.C., aiming to lobby Congress for greater transparency regarding vaccine-related deaths. However, his campaign was abruptly shut down by the platform for allegedly violating their terms of service.

Despite this setback, Ramirez remains determined in his quest for justice for his son, vowing to continue his fight for greater awareness and accountability.

Contact Ernest-

https://www.jrsguardianvoice.com/

Testimony video-

https://youtu.be/XkuZI0EE7c8?si=TK6f51aeKyHQETk7





