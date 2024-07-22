RT News July 22, 2024 2PM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
July 22, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
The silence is deafening - there is still no address to the nation from Joe Biden the day after he quits the Presidential race, that's as many suspect he was forced out by his fellow Democrats. Meanwhile, Democrats are huddling around Kamala Harris to support her run to lead America with some fearing that Harris, just like her commander-in-chief, would be a puppet of the establishment. Kenya's president William Ruto promises to put an end to the protests in the country as he calls on the nation to counteract the faceless people standing behind the violence - specifically a notorious American NGO. RT is the first media channel to visit the Ocheretino settlement in the Donetsk republic that's been overtaken by Russian forces.