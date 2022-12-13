Create New Account
Highlights from Enki's Return Adamic DNA, the Tree of Life & Awakening Giants Webinar
Published Yesterday
Dr. Michael Salla


 Dec 12, 2022

This newly released video features highlights from the "Enki's Return Adamic DNA, the Tree of Life & Awakening Giants" webinar recorded on December 3 with a 2.5 hour presentation by Dr. Michael Salla, and a 2 hour panel discussion & audience Q & A with Alex Collier, Elena Danaan & Dr Salla. For a description of the webinar contents, visit https://exopolitics.org/5-days-to-enk...


The full webinar recording is now available on Vimeo at: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/enkiawakeninggiants


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QeIIHfiAOdk


Keywords
enkihighlightscuriousprovocativetree of lifewebinarexopoliticsmichael sallaadamic dnaawakening giants

