Dr. David Martin at EU Parliament in Strasbourg:Expert Panel about WHO's power grab!Wed, Sept. 13th
Published 20 hours ago

Dr. David Martin, addressing the European Parliament at the International COVID Summit III, made a startling assertion that the COVID-19 pandemic, responsible for millions of deaths worldwide between 2020 and 2023, was a pre-meditated act of domestic terrorism. Speaking before the audience, Dr. Martin presented evidence supporting his claims and highlighted the historical context of the pandemic.

davidmartineu parliamentstrasbourg

