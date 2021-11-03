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Dr Peter Doshi Associate Professor of Maryland pharmaceutical health services & Research testifies for the Sen Ron Johnson EXPERT panel on medical mandates & Vaccine Injuries
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376 views • November 03, 2021
Dr. Peter Doshi provides expert testimony concerning Data Transparency
He states you can not follow the science without the data
He exposes the government and health cabal that has suppressed the data that is required to make an informed consent for the VAXX
He states you can not follow the science without the data
He exposes the government and health cabal that has suppressed the data that is required to make an informed consent for the VAXX
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